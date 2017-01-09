Big bang note ban impact: Rs 3 lakh cr deposited in 20 mn new accounts?

Of the amount deposited, around Rs 50,000 crore were cash deposits, and Rs 3 lakh crore was non-cash deposits (cheques, drafts, etc).

"The amount of money that has come back wouldn’t have come back even in the next five years," a senior official was quoted as saying by ET. The official said after two years, only 20 crore under Jan Dhan were opened, but post demonetisation, “with no extra effort, we have seen around three crore new getting opened in a month.”

The income tax department is already armed with information about suspicious transactions from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) about how much deposits have been made in dormant and Jan Dhan accounts, and urban cooperative banks.

The government asked for the FIU data to analyse the impact of demonetisation.