Big Data to help tax department find out multiple PAN holders

To plug tax loopholes, the I-T department will use analytics to track down evaders by collecting information such as common address, mobile number and e-mail to establish relationship between their multiple PANs.

The department, with support from private firms, will analyse the voluminous data available post for checking relationships between holders.

The (MSP), which the I-T department plans to hire, will design and operationalise analytical solution that will help in collating data, matching it and identifying relationships as well as clustering of and non- data, an official said.

The analytical solution would help the department gather data received from banks, post offices and other sources for linking information and identification of duplicate details.

It will also identify records with errors or other defects for resubmission. "The data quality errors and defects will be communicated to the reporting person or entities, say, banks or post offices for correction and improving data quality," the official added.

The data integration and matching of the based on information with I-T databases such as tax returns, TDS, third-party reporting, tax payments would be used to build a comprehensive profile for the taxpayer.

It will help identify link between holders on the basis of relationships (business association, asset and transactional association) available in various databases, the official said.

Also, it will cluster non- demonetised data using common name, address, mobile number, e-mail and bank branch.

Taxpayer segmentation on the basis of taxpayers' status, type of ITR form used, nature of business, taxpayer segment, age of the individual and compliance history will also have to be prepared.

It will prioritise data based on taxpayer segment, relationships, clusters, rules and risk matrix.

"Different types of interventions (send e-mail, SMS, outbound call, letter, notice, verification, investigation) can be selected for taxpayer priority and segment," the official added.