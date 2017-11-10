Biggest GST bonanza: 28% tax only on 50 luxury items, eating out cheaper

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced that the (GST) Council has decided to slash tax slabs for 178 items from 28 per cent to 18 per cent."The Council has decided to slash tax slabs of 178 items from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. It will be applicable from 15th of this month," the Finance Minister said while briefing media after the two-day long meeting.



He also said the Council had been looking at the 28 per cent tax slab and constantly rationalising items in it in lesser tax slabs.



Only 50 items to face 28% rate, 178 items out of 28% tax slab

Eating out now cheaper, for all restaurants cut to 5%

Restaurants in 5-star hotels to face 18% tax

Restaurant industry not to get input tax credit benefit anymore

Outdoor catering rate fixed at 18%

New tax slabs applicable from Nov 15

Filing of returns made easier

Taxpayers to only fill GSTR1 until April 30, 2018

Taxpayers to continue to file 3B till March 2018

Late filing fees cut to Rs 50 from Rs 200/day

Composition threshold hiked to Rs 1.5 crore