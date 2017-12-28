Bill to plug loopholes in bankruptcy code introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill was introduced in the on Thursday seeking to amend the and Code (IBC) to plug potential loopholes and prohibit "certain persons", such as wilful defaulters, from submitting resolution plans to let them take charge of the company.

The and Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Minister

It sought to replace an ordinance promulgated earlier.

The IBC, being implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, became operational in December 2016 and provides for a time-bound resolution process.

The changes proposed are expected to help streamline the process of selecting buyers for stressed assets.

For instance, currently, the Code does not specify the type of buyers who can bid for stressed assets of companies that are undergoing proceedings.

The bill sought to facilitate phased implementation of the provisions of the code to incorporate persons, individuals and partnership firms.

It also sought to provide clarity as to the persons who could submit a resolution plan in response to an invitation made by the resolution professional.

Certain people prohibited from submitting the resolution plan include wilful defaulters, disqualified directors, promoters or management of the defaulting company or any person who has committed these activities abroad.