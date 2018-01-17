BIS revises standards on petrol and diesel to meet BS-VI fuel norms

In an effort to move towards better fuel efficiency norms, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revised the Indian standards on and as per BS-VI fuel norms. So far, these standards covered fuel requirements based on up to BS-IV. With a view to conserve natural resources as well as to reduce pollution, the government had decided to implement BS-VI in Delhi NCR from April 2018. In rest of the country, these will be implemented from April 2020. Following this, BIS, which is the National Standards Body of India, revised these standards on (IS 2796) and (IS 1460) incorporating BS-VI fuel specifications.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has welcomed the move of BIS to revise the Indian Standards on and based on the BS-VI fuel norms.

The revised standards will improve the environment and reduce respiratory problems due to a reduction in permissible sulphur content, which will also reduce the emission of (NOX).

These standards also permit increased blending of ethanol in and bio- in diesel, which will help in the conservation of natural resources and the reduction import.