JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Gift City demands regulatory changes for international fin services centre
Business Standard

BIS revises standards on petrol and diesel to meet BS-VI fuel norms

Revised standards will improve the environment, reduce respiratory problems due to reduction in permissible sulphur content

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

Rising gas prices hurting Essar Steel, Torrent Power margins

In an effort to move towards better fuel efficiency norms, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revised the Indian standards on petrol and diesel as per BS-VI fuel norms. So far, these standards covered fuel requirements based on emission norms up to BS-IV. With a view to conserve natural resources as well as to reduce pollution, the government had decided to implement BS-VI emission norms in Delhi NCR from April 2018.

In rest of the country, these will be implemented from April 2020. Following this, BIS, which is the National Standards Body of India, revised these standards on petrol (IS 2796) and diesel (IS 1460) incorporating BS-VI fuel specifications. Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has welcomed the move of BIS to revise the Indian Standards on petrol and diesel based on the BS-VI fuel norms. The revised standards will improve the environment and reduce respiratory problems due to a reduction in permissible sulphur content, which will also reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOX). These standards also permit increased blending of ethanol in petrol and bio-diesel in diesel, which will help in the conservation of natural resources and the reduction crude import.

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 20:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements