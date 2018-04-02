BJP govt is anti-poor and anti-middle class: P Chidambaram on oil prices

The on Monday demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the Goods and Service (GST) regime, and accused the of "betraying" the trust of the common people and "miserably failing" to curtail rise in fuel prices.

Senior P Chidamabaram dubbed the BJP government as "anti-poor" and "anti-middle class" as these sections have to bear the burden of high fuel prices.

He also alleged that the BJP government believed in "cruel taxation" and "imprudent borrowing".

Noting that had fallen from USD 108 in May 2014 to USD 77 in April 2018, the former minister asked, "Why are petrol and diesel prices today higher than prices in May 2014?"



He tweeted:

BJP government is anti-poor and anti-middle class. These are the sections that have to bear the burden of high Petrol and Diesel prices. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 2 April 2018

BJP government believes in two things (1) Cruel Taxation and (2) Imprudent Borrowing. Thank god this is the last year of the present government. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 2 April 2018

communications in-charge said the was "unmoved" and "unresponsive" to the pain of the common people suffering the brunt of

"The government has betrayed the trust that the common people had bestowed on it. It has miserably failed to curtail the rise in fuel prices and busy filling the treasury coffers at the expense of the ordinary citizens.

"We have demanded in the past and we again reiterate our demand that petrol and diesel must be brought under the GST," he said in a statement.

He tweeted:



डीज़ल पैंसठ हुआ,पेट्रोल पिचहत्तर पार,



कहाँ गयी मोदी जी की वह हुँकार?

कि 'अबकी बार महँगाई की मार'!



BJP’s pre elections slogans have now become a Cruel Joke on Common People!



We have demanded in past & we again reiterate our demand that Petrol-Diesel must be brought under GST. pic.twitter.com/qj5pgzvgak — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) 2 April 2018

The said with diesel price shooting up directly as the lifeline of farmers is at a historic high and petrol's continuous rise burns holes in the pockets of people.

"Narendra Modi's previous tweets on petrol and diesel prices now mock us in the face and serve as a constant reminder that one should never trust the BJP and its tall promises. Only one year is left, and people of will definitely vote this Government out!" he said.

He also accused the BJP of profiteering at the cost of common people, alleging that while international have come down by more than 30 per cent, the BJP government has earned a windfall of Rs 7.35 lakh crore by levying various central taxes on petrol and diesel.

"Where has the money gone? Instead of passing the benefit to ordinary Indians, they got brutally taxed by BJP," he said.