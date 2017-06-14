BJP leaders to travel across country from July 2-7 to explain GST

Wary that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime roll out from July 1 could fall victim to confusion, members of the union council of ministers are set to fan out across the country from July 2 to 7 in an effort to reach out to stakeholders, especially industry chambers and traders' groups, to dispel doubts.

Members of the union council of ministers are looking at strenuous three weeks, starting from International Day of Yoga on June 21. While Prime Minister is scheduled to be in Lucknow to mark the day, other ministers have been asked to visit state capitals or their constituencies to perform yoga.

On June 25, ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will mark the 'anti- day'. While June 26 is considered the day when the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government had imposed the in 1975, the anti- day will be marked a day in advance since Eid falls on June 26.

The Modi government and BJP's decision to mark the 'anti- day' comes at a time when it is being pilloried by the Opposition for having imposed an "undeclared Emergency" in the country. The effort would give the opportunity to point out to people how several of the Opposition parties were now aligning with the Congress, which had imposed the in 1975.

But beyond the political point scoring, the real concern of the government and remains the roll out. The party is of the view that its leaders, Members of Parliament and ministers should reach out to business communities, traders groups and industry chambers across the country to explain the new tax regime and allay any fears.

The government and are preparing 'talking points' for ministers and party leaders on the subject. Ministers are also likely to attend 'classes' by experts before they head out to meet stakeholders.