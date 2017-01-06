Black money: India tweaks protocol to shed secrey tag on info

To bolster capabilities of agencies probing foreign cases, has begun the process of adding a new clause in its international treaties that will allow sharing of exchanged data between the multiple law enforcement departments, removing the rider of confidentiality that hampers the investigation.

The new clause is being inserted in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAA) so that the data once obtained by the (CBDT), the nodal department for information exchange, could be shared with sister agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate, the and others for probe under money laundering, corruption, customs and excise duty evasion and other laws.

A revised DTAA, with the new clause, was signed here on Friday between and Kazakhstan by CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra and Kazakhstan Ambassador to Bulat Sarsenbayev.

The protocol for this DTAA specifically mentions that the information received from Kazakhstan for purposes can be shared with other law enforcement agencies with authorisation of the competent authority of Kazakhstan and vice versa.

"This clause is essentially going to be introduced in most of the new and revised DTAAs or Information Exchange Agreements (TIEAs) that signs henceforth, in consultation with the contracting partner nation.

"A number of overseas probes were facing the hurdle of confidentiality of information exchanges, hence even the government probe agencies were not able to share such data as promptly or readily as it should have been," a senior official said.

In the past, he said, the probe agencies like the ED and faced problem of not being able to obtain information from the I-T department while investigating the HSBC accounts list or the Liechtenstein accounts and the latest lists of Indians holding stash abroad as revealed by the ICIJ.

"Other agencies like ED or had to knock the doors of a court to get such an information from the department which consumed a lot of time and resources when it should happen promptly given the government's focus on combat against black money," officials said.

With the addition of the new clause, the department would be readily able to share the overseas data received with other agencies by following an official procedure, they said.

"This is a preparation for the future. The global investigations are moving towards an era of automatic exchange of data and information against evaders and money launderers. A number of DTAAs and TIEAs will be forged or revised this way," they said.