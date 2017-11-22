Black money menace: Aadhaar-property linking to be mandatory soon?





The Supreme Court did not pass any interim order on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act as well as linking of 12-digit unique biometric identification number with and mobile numbers.

It said that final hearing on all Aadhaar-related issues would start before another bench in the last week of November and that bench would decide on the issue. Moreover, the Centre has already extended the deadline until December 31.

The Supreme Court on November 3 made it clear that banks and telecom service providers will have to indicate the last date of linking and mobile numbers with Aadhaar in their communications with customers.

Currently, the last date to link Aadhaar with is December 31 this year while for mobile numbers, it is February 6, 2018.

Aadhaar is being challenged in the court amid apprehensions that it violated right to privacy — that a nine-judge bench had already declared as a fundamental right — with the use of biometric details like fingerprints and iris scans.At the fag end of the hearing, senior advocates Arvind Datar, Anand Grover and K V Vishwanathan, representing the petitioners, said the Centre cannot compel the citizens to link Aadhaar either with or mobile numbers.