BMS relooks at its support for note ban

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a Sangh Parivar affiliate, has said the Narendra Modi government has a “moral duty” to provide “colossal funds” in the Budget to labour and other deprived sections to help them recover from the negative impact of demonetisation. Initially supportive of the note ban move, the BMS has reviewed its assessment and expressed its concern at the immediate side-effects of the decision. The BMS, the largest of the dozen central trade unions, passed a resolution at the end of its central executive committee meeting on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?