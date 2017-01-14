BMS relooks at its support for note ban

BMS has reviewed its assessment and expressed its concern at the immediate side-effects of decision

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a Sangh Parivar affiliate, has said the Narendra Modi government has a “moral duty” to provide “colossal funds” in the Budget to labour and other deprived sections to help them recover from the negative impact of demonetisation. Initially supportive of the note ban move, the BMS has reviewed its assessment and expressed its concern at the immediate side-effects of the decision. The BMS, the largest of the dozen central trade unions, passed a resolution at the end of its central executive committee meeting on ...

Archis Mohan