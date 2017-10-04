JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Stimulus, farm waiver to push up fiscal deficit by 1%, says RBI
Business Standard

Bonds slump after RBI cuts SLR by 50 bps

The RBI said it would reduce banks' statutory liquidity ratio by 50 bps to 19.5 percent

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

RBI office

India's bonds slumped on Wednesday, sending yield sharply higher, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the statutory liquidity ratio, or the amount of bonds banks must set aside with the central bank, by 50 bps to 19.50 percent from mid-October.

The decision, announced at the same time the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.00 percent, is meant to spur banks into lending more, but it would mean increased supply at a time of ample liquidity.

The RBI said it would reduce banks' statutory liquidity ratio by 50 bps to 19.5 percent from the fortnight starting Oct. 14.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 8 basis points to 6.70 percent from levels before the SLR announcement.

Meanwhile the rupee strengthened to 65.26 per dollar from around 65.34 before the decision, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 0.7 percent.
First Published: Wed, October 04 2017. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements