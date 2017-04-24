TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Chief Ministers want a more consultative NITI Aayog

Overbooking flights: Govt plans to make procedure transparent
Business Standard

Booking a train ticket? This govt app will answer all your railway queries

The app, likely to be named HindRail will operate from June

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Come June, all your train travel-related queries will be answered through one mega application, likely to be named HindRail. This mega app will incorporate in it most of the existing features of other railwa apps.

The Indian Railways is developing this new app to work as a full-fledged inquiry system for providing information on arrivals, departures, delays, cancellations, platform number, running status and berth availability.

Besides, it will also offer services like booking of taxis, porters, retiring rooms, hotels, tour packages, e-catering and other travel-related needs.

The Railways will offer all these services on a revenue-sharing model with the service providers. The app, which will serve as a revenue-earning platform for the public transporter, is expected to have a business potential of Rs 100 crore a year.

The Railways often finds itself flooded with complaints from passengers about not getting reliable information on train running status, especially when they run late. Mohd Jamshed, Railway Board member (traffic), acknowledges that there are problems in disseminating accurate information on delays. But, he says, this new app will address all these issues. "The new app will be launched in June and it will not only give you information, you will also be able to track trains through it," he says.

At present, there are several apps operated by the Indian Railways to provide various kinds of services. These include the CMS App for complaint management system. The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app provides the inquiry facility. There also are apps for booking reserved and unreserved tickets. Besides, there is another app managed by IRCTC for e-catering services.

All these are to be integrated in the proposed app. Asked about the possible name for the app, Jamshed says: "We have to give a suitable name for it; it has not been decided as yet." However, it is reliably learnt that the name 'HindRail' is being considered among the many suggested names such as MeriRail, ERail, MyRail and Rail Anubhuti.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Booking a train ticket? This govt app will answer all your railway queries

The app, likely to be named HindRail will operate from June

The app, likely to be named HindRail will operate from June
Come June, all your train travel-related queries will be answered through one mega application, likely to be named HindRail. This mega app will incorporate in it most of the existing features of other railwa apps.

The Indian Railways is developing this new app to work as a full-fledged inquiry system for providing information on arrivals, departures, delays, cancellations, platform number, running status and berth availability.

Besides, it will also offer services like booking of taxis, porters, retiring rooms, hotels, tour packages, e-catering and other travel-related needs.

The Railways will offer all these services on a revenue-sharing model with the service providers. The app, which will serve as a revenue-earning platform for the public transporter, is expected to have a business potential of Rs 100 crore a year.

The Railways often finds itself flooded with complaints from passengers about not getting reliable information on train running status, especially when they run late. Mohd Jamshed, Railway Board member (traffic), acknowledges that there are problems in disseminating accurate information on delays. But, he says, this new app will address all these issues. "The new app will be launched in June and it will not only give you information, you will also be able to track trains through it," he says.

At present, there are several apps operated by the Indian Railways to provide various kinds of services. These include the CMS App for complaint management system. The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app provides the inquiry facility. There also are apps for booking reserved and unreserved tickets. Besides, there is another app managed by IRCTC for e-catering services.

All these are to be integrated in the proposed app. Asked about the possible name for the app, Jamshed says: "We have to give a suitable name for it; it has not been decided as yet." However, it is reliably learnt that the name 'HindRail' is being considered among the many suggested names such as MeriRail, ERail, MyRail and Rail Anubhuti.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Booking a train ticket? This govt app will answer all your railway queries

The app, likely to be named HindRail will operate from June

Come June, all your train travel-related queries will be answered through one mega application, likely to be named HindRail. This mega app will incorporate in it most of the existing features of other railwa apps.

The Indian Railways is developing this new app to work as a full-fledged inquiry system for providing information on arrivals, departures, delays, cancellations, platform number, running status and berth availability.

Besides, it will also offer services like booking of taxis, porters, retiring rooms, hotels, tour packages, e-catering and other travel-related needs.

The Railways will offer all these services on a revenue-sharing model with the service providers. The app, which will serve as a revenue-earning platform for the public transporter, is expected to have a business potential of Rs 100 crore a year.

The Railways often finds itself flooded with complaints from passengers about not getting reliable information on train running status, especially when they run late. Mohd Jamshed, Railway Board member (traffic), acknowledges that there are problems in disseminating accurate information on delays. But, he says, this new app will address all these issues. "The new app will be launched in June and it will not only give you information, you will also be able to track trains through it," he says.

At present, there are several apps operated by the Indian Railways to provide various kinds of services. These include the CMS App for complaint management system. The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app provides the inquiry facility. There also are apps for booking reserved and unreserved tickets. Besides, there is another app managed by IRCTC for e-catering services.

All these are to be integrated in the proposed app. Asked about the possible name for the app, Jamshed says: "We have to give a suitable name for it; it has not been decided as yet." However, it is reliably learnt that the name 'HindRail' is being considered among the many suggested names such as MeriRail, ERail, MyRail and Rail Anubhuti.

image
Business Standard
177 22