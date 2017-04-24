Booking a train ticket? This govt app will answer all your railway queries

Come June, all your travel-related queries will be answered through one mega application, likely to be named HindRail. This mega will incorporate in it most of the existing features of other railwa apps.

The Indian is developing this new to work as a full-fledged inquiry system for providing information on arrivals, departures, delays, cancellations, platform number, running status and berth availability.

Besides, it will also offer services like booking of taxis, porters, retiring rooms, hotels, tour packages, e-catering and other travel-related needs.

The will offer all these services on a revenue-sharing model with the service providers. The app, which will serve as a revenue-earning platform for the public transporter, is expected to have a business potential of Rs 100 crore a year.

The often finds itself flooded with complaints from passengers about not getting reliable information on running status, especially when they run late. Mohd Jamshed, Railway Board member (traffic), acknowledges that there are problems in disseminating accurate information on delays. But, he says, this new will address all these issues. "The new will be launched in June and it will not only give you information, you will also be able to track trains through it," he says.

At present, there are several apps operated by the Indian to provide various kinds of services. These include the CMS for complaint management system. The National Enquiry System (NTES) provides the inquiry facility. There also are apps for booking reserved and unreserved Besides, there is another managed by IRCTC for e-catering services.

All these are to be integrated in the proposed Asked about the possible name for the app, Jamshed says: "We have to give a suitable name for it; it has not been decided as yet." However, it is reliably learnt that the name 'HindRail' is being considered among the many suggested names such as MeriRail, ERail, MyRail and Anubhuti.