Border standoff with China can be resolved through talks: Swaraj

on Thursday said the border stand-off with cannot be resolved through a war but can be settled through bilateral talks.



External Affairs Minister said in the that "patience is key to resolving problems" because of patience is lost, there can be provocation on the other side.



"We will keep patience to resolve the issue," she said referring to the Dokalam stand-off issue with"We will keep engaging with to resolve the dispute," Swaraj said replying to a discussion on "India's foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners" during which members voiced concern over the stand-off and raised questions over India's policy.In response to questions, she said readiness is always there as the is meant to fight"But war cannot resolve problems. So wisdom is to resolve diplomatically," the external affairs minister asserted.She expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through bilateral talks.