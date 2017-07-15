Boycott to continue until Qatar changes its policies: Saudi envoy to India

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to India, Saud Mohammed Alsati, tells Aditi Phadnis that his country along with three others cut diplomatic and consular ties with Qatar because it reneged on its past commitments and assurances and continued to shelter extremist and terror groups. Two weeks ago a group of four countries led by Saudi Arabia issued a list of 13 demands to Qatar, which included severing ties with Iran, outlawing Muslim Brotherhood and closing down Al Jazeera TV station, and warned… or else. At the end of 10 days, these countries gave Qatar another 48 hours. ...