Branding GST: Govt appoints Amitabh Bachchan to promote new tax regime

By turning to Amitabh Bachchan, is the government serving or messing up its campaign?

If there is one celebrity who stands for everything the present government does, it has to be Amitabh Bachchan. He has helmed almost every major campaign that this government has released since coming to power: Swachh Bharat, Hepatitis B awareness, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, even a rebranded DD Kisan channel and now GST. The question that is being asked is: Does the GST campaign gain from his all-too-familiar face taking forward its message or will brand fatigue flatten the impact? The jury is firmly divided on this one. While there is one set of marketing and ...

Urvi Malvania