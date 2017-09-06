JUST IN
BS GST Round Table 2017: Explore goods & services tax in post-euphoria era

Top panelists discuss new indirect tax regime at an event inaugurated by Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

After the euphoria of a midnight launch by then President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), its coverage and the GST network's (GSTN's) robustness to handle 9.2 million economic entities is still a work in progress, and open to debate.

What will be the future landscape of taxes in India? As policymakers, industry, taxation and technology experts converge to discuss and answer the existential questions about the tax reform, Business Standard brings the BS GST Round Table 2017, a half-day workshop to be inaugurated by Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia that no stakeholder in the GST space can afford to miss!


To be held at Diwan-i-am, The Taj Mahal Hotel, Mansingh Road, New Delhi, from 5:30 pm on September 6, the round table will have the following panelists: 

Navin Kumar: Former chairman, GSTN
Prakash Kumar: CEO, GSTN
Manish Kumar Sinha: Commissioner, CBEC
Prateek Jain: Head - Indirec Tax, PwC
Rajdeep Dattagupta: CFO, PepsiCo
Gagan Rai: MD & CEO, NSDL e-Governance
Nishant Shah: Partner and co-head, tax, ELP

Wed, September 06 2017. 12:23 IST

