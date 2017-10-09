BSNL protest on Madhya Pradesh's smart cities tender

Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) wants revaluation of its technical bid for the Madhya Pradesh government’s ‘smart city’ project, for a tender to build command and control centres, as well as integrated data and disaster recovery centres, in seven cities. At present, the award is reportedly likely to go to US-based HP Enterprises (HPE). In a letter a few days earlier to the chief executive of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (which issued the tender on behalf of all the cities), BSNL contends the technical evaluation was below-par as far ...