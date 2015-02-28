Budget 2015: Which state got what?

Finance Minister has projected his government as one that likes to take states along. But there might not be much for states in terms of specific projects, apart from more IIT, IIMs and AIIMS, an analysis reveals.





Jammu and Kashmir

1) Gets an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

2) An will be established.

3) Leh Palace in Ladakh will be restored.

North Eastern States

1) An Institute of Science and Education Research to be set up in Nagaland.

2) The government has also proposed to set up a Centre for Film Production, Animation and Gaming in Arunachal Pradesh.

3) To set up in Assam.

Himachal Pradesh

To set up AIIMS

Punjab

1) An to be set up.

2) Jalianwala bagh to restored.

Haryana

Gets an Apprenticeship Training Institute for Women.

Odisha



The Central government will set up an Institutes of Science and Education Research.

Chattisgarh

A National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research will be set up.

Bihar

To set up AIIMS

Gujarat

1) Alongside the industrial park in Aurangabad, the has allotted funds to begin work on Ahmedabad-Dhaulera Investment Region in Gujarat.

2) In March, the government will issue regulations to begin work at GIFT in Gujarat, which has been envisaged as an International Finance Centre.

3) Rani kivav, Patan, Gujarat will be restored.

Rajasthan

1) A National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research will come up.

2) Kumbalgarh and other Hill Forts of Rajasthan will be restored.

Maharashtra

1) A National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research to be established.

2) Initial sum has been provided in the to begin work on the Shendra–Bidkin Industrial Park (part of DMIC corridor) near Aurangabad.

Karnataka

3) The Central government will set up an in Karnataka.

4) Hampi in Karnataka will be restored.

Andhra Pradesh and Telengana

1) An Indian Institute of Management will be set up in Andhra Pradesh.

2) For the promotion of manufacturing, the finance minister has provided an additional investment allowance (of 15 per cent) and additional depreciation (of 15 per cent) to new manufacturing units being set up in Andhra Pradesh. The same proposal extends to Telangana.

Tamil Nadu

To set up AIIMS

Kerala

The government will upgrade the existing National Institute of Speech and Hearing to a university of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation.