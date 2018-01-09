Budget 2018: Govt to overhaul railway signal system for locomotive drivers

The government is likely to announce an investment plan to overhaul the age-old concept of red and green signalling codes for railway locomotive drivers. The plan, aimed at addressing safety loopholes, is estimated to cost Rs 600 billion to cover the entire country and might be announced in the Budget.

Six foreign companies, including Alstom, Analsdo, Siemens, Bombardier, and Thales, are the major players in the European Train Control System (ETCS) technology that would be introduced as part of the plan. The ETCS is being tried out on a 342-km stretch on the Gatiman ...