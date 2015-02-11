Revisions to India's economic output data mean that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's coming Budget should assume that the economy will grow by at least eight per cent in the 2015/16 financial year, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday. India has changed the way it measures economic activity to conform with international standards, resulting in huge upward revisions to growth figures but a small downward adjustment to the size of Asia's third-largest economy. Read our full coverage on Union Budget "In the Budget, we would have to set gross domestic product (GDP) ...
Budget to assume economic growth of 8%: Source
Reuters |
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).