Budget to assume economic growth of 8%: Source

Revisions to India's economic output data mean that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's coming Budget should assume that the economy will grow by at least eight per cent in the 2015/16 financial year, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday. India has changed the way it measures economic activity to conform with international standards, resulting in huge upward revisions to growth figures but a small downward adjustment to the size of Asia's third-largest economy. Read our full coverage on Union Budget "In the Budget, we would have to set gross domestic product (GDP) ...