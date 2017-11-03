New expressways are govt's preferred option

With rising cost of land acquisition and rehabilitation of displaced people near existing national highways, the Centre is shifting focus to new projects instead of expansion of old ones. Experts are of the opinion new highways can be constructed in less time that what is required to expand old ones. “Cost of acquiring land around existing highways has gone up. Also, moving out those who provide roadside amenities is an expensive affair,” said a road ministry official. This is because the value of land near a highway grows ...