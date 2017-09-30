Like demonetisation, bullet train project will kill everything: Chidambaram

JUST IN
New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday criticised the bullet train project, saying it will be a demonetisation-like move "which will kill everything else", and suggested that the money should instead be spent on improving rail safety.

The former finance minister's comments come a day after a stampede on a footbridge connecting Mumbai's suburban railway stations of Parel and Elphinstone claimed 22 lives.


In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had on September 14 laid the foundation stone for India's first bullet train between the two cities.

The Rs 1.10 lakh-crore project is expected to be completed by 2022. The train would cover a distance of over 500 km in around two hours.

