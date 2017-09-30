Like demonetisation, bullet train project will kill everything: Chidambaram

leader on Friday criticised the bullet train project, saying it will be a demonetisation-like move "which will kill everything else", and suggested that the money should instead be spent on improving rail



The former finance minister's comments come a day after a stampede on a footbridge connecting Mumbai's suburban railway stations of Parel and Elphinstone claimed 22 lives.



Bullet train will be like It will kill everything else including — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017

Railways should spend on safety, better infrastructure and better facilities. Not on bullet train. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017

Bullet train is not for ordinary people. It is an ego trip for the high & mighty. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017

Railway Minister may take pledge on day after. Rs One lakh crore for rail safety, track upgrading, signalling & not for bullet train. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 30, 2017

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had on September 14 laid the foundation stone for India's first bullet train between the two cities.The Rs 1.10 lakh-crore project is expected to be completed by 2022. The train would cover a distance of over 500 km in around two hours.