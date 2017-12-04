Buoyed by civic poll sweep, Adityanath to roll out 12 new policies in Dec

Buoyed by a massive electoral win in the recently concluded civic polls, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has given final touches to nearly 12 new policies aimed at improving the industrial landscape of

So far, the had announced a number of policies for the industrial, food processing and civil aviation industries in the state. Since March 2017, which is when came to power in UP, several key policies remained un-finalised and their rollout was, thereby, pending.



is looking to expand the state's industrial bandwidth through these new policies that are aimed at benefiting industries, including the defence manufacturing, information technology (IT), start-ups, new and renewable energy, film, handloom, textiles, pharmaceutical, electric vehicle, logistics and biotechnology sectors, among others.



UP is simultaneously gearing up to hold the biggest-ever industrial extravaganza in the state- the 2018 Global Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21 and 22.



The new policies would be prepared in the next two weeks and presented to the state cabinet for approval. The necessary government orders (GOs) issued thereafter could be showcased at the summit.



In the recently concluded UP civic polls, the ruling (BJP) had bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral posts in the state. The poll results were announced on Friday.



Now that the polls are over, Adityanath is turning his attention towards the much-awaited UP Global Investors’ Summit 2018- a crucial event for UP and its industrial landscape. The state government hopes to attract massive investments in the region through the two-day mega event.

In a recent review meeting, the CM had directed officials to finalise all pending policies in right earnest, apart from identifying suitable land for setting up industrial units ahead of the investors’ summit.

The state is currently in the process of identifying around 500 acres of land each in the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, taking the total area being earmarked in the state to 37,500 acres. Once the identification process is over, land could be allotted private players interested in setting up industrial units in UP.



UP Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar has already instructed district magistrates to identify suitable land parcels in their respective districts.



UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana had, on an earlier occasion, told Business Standard: “We have been working on meeting the expectations of the industry with regard to infrastructure development, land bank and converting industrial land leasehold to freehold.”



The government would be looking to pitch for deals in defence manufacturing and IT parks at the summit- an event that is likely to see participation from around 5,000 business delegates, industrialists and investors.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMs of Mauritius and Nepal, along with ambassadors of different countries are also slated to attend the event in February.



The Aditaynath government is eyeing to sign memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 50,000 crore with various Indian as well as foreign companies at the summit.