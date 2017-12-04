Buoyed by civic poll sweep, Adityanath to roll out 12 new policies in Dec

-
ALSO READTaking cue from PM Modi, CM Adityanath to leverage social media use in UP June is most crucial month for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; here's why Yogi govt taking credit for Lucknow Metro, my other projects: Akhilesh Yogi Adityanath, three others elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council UP civic polls counting begins; BJP hopes to reaffirm political dominance
-
CM Adityanath is looking to expand the state's industrial bandwidth through these new policies that are aimed at benefiting industries, including the defence manufacturing, information technology (IT), start-ups, new and renewable energy, film, handloom, textiles, pharmaceutical, electric vehicle, logistics and biotechnology sectors, among others.
UP is simultaneously gearing up to hold the biggest-ever industrial extravaganza in the state- the 2018 Global Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21 and 22.
The new policies would be prepared in the next two weeks and presented to the state cabinet for approval. The necessary government orders (GOs) issued thereafter could be showcased at the summit.
In the recently concluded UP civic polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral posts in the state. The poll results were announced on Friday.
Now that the polls are over, Adityanath is turning his attention towards the much-awaited UP Global Investors’ Summit 2018- a crucial event for UP and its industrial landscape. The state government hopes to attract massive investments in the region through the two-day mega event.
UP Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar has already instructed district magistrates to identify suitable land parcels in their respective districts.
UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana had, on an earlier occasion, told Business Standard: “We have been working on meeting the expectations of the industry with regard to infrastructure development, land bank and converting industrial land leasehold to freehold.”
The government would be looking to pitch for deals in defence manufacturing and IT parks at the summit- an event that is likely to see participation from around 5,000 business delegates, industrialists and investors.
The Aditaynath government is eyeing to sign memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 50,000 crore with various Indian as well as foreign companies at the summit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU