Bureaucratic reshuffle: DFS, CBSE secretarys changed

Senior bureaucrat was appointed Secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS) as part of a major reshuffle effected today which also saw being named chairperson.



Karwal, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was appointed in place of Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, who will now be the director general of National Skill Development Agency,



As many as 17 IAS officers were appointed in various central government departments.Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is at present Special Secretary and Establishment Officer, Ministry of Personnel.He was appointed to the post in place of Anjuly Chib Duggal, who superannuated today, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.The mandate of the covers the functioning of banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and the national pension system.Kumar spearheaded several reforms in Indian bureaucracy.He has been brought an online system for recording of the bureaucrats annual performance appraisal report and 360 degree system to assess suitability of officers for senior-level jobs among other initiatives.He was an important member of the team that devised and implemented assessment of non-performing officers. Few IAS, IPS and other civil services officers were sacked on the basis of their performance review.He has been credited with reforms in senior-level appointments in the government of India by putting an end to the scope for lobbying and speculation.