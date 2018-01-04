Buses reduce, taxis flourish: Delhi's public transport collapse explained

The average daily rides on buses run by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) declined by 33%, from 4.68 million a day in 2012-13 to 3.16 million a day in 2016-17, data released by the Delhi government show. Over the same five-year period, the average daily Metro rides increased from 1.93 million to 2.76 million, causing a 10% decline in the use of mass public transit in the city from 6.6 million rides a day to 5.9 million.

This figure does not include buses run by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System, or the DIMTS. The steady fall in the number of buses and daily ...