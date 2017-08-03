Businesses can file July returns on GSTN from Aug 5

The first returns under the new and (GST) can be filed from Saturday and the facility will remain open till August 20, CEO said today.



Businesses can start filing their first returns and pay taxes for July on the portal of -- the IT provider for the new indirect regime, beginning August 5, he told PTI here.



To make compliance easy for businesses, the Council has allowed businesses to initially file their returns on self-assessment basis in the first two months of the rollout.So, the returns for July and August will be filed on the and (GSTN) portal by filling up GSTR 3B form."We will start the facility of filing interim returnform GSTR 3B by August 5 and any registered entity who has transacted business in July will have to file the return by August 20," Kumar told PTI.has tied up with 25 agency banks authorised by the RBI to collect taxes, he said."We have tied up with all major banks, both private and public. The facility for payment is already on andIntegrated is being collected. Along with filing of returns by August 20, payments for central and state will also come in," said Kumar, in-charge of the biggest technology backbone created for the new indirectOver 71.30 lakh excise, service and VAT payers have migrated to the portal with 13 lakh fresh registrations.The final returns for July will have to be filed by these businesses by September 5 instead of August 10.Companies will have to file sale invoice for August with by September 20 instead of September 10earlier.The sales returns for September will have to be filed by October 10.

