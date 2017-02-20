Buying jewellery over Rs 2 lakh in cash will attract 1% TDS from April

Cash purchases of will attract one per cent tax collected at source (TCS) from April 1 if the amount exceeds Rs 2 lakh, as against the current threshold of Rs 5 lakh.

Once the Finance Bill 2017 is passed, will be treated on par with general goods, which attract one per cent on cash purchase of above Rs 2 lakh.

The Bill seeks to do away with the threshold of Rs 5 lakh on purchases for applicability of because the Union Budget 2017-18 has proposed to ban cash dealings of over Rs 3 lakh and make violations punishable with a penalty of an equivalent amount to be paid by the person receiving the cash.

However, as there is no special provision for on its purchase, is now being clubbed in general goods on which one per cent is triggered if a single transaction exceeds Rs 2 lakh in cash.

In a bid to check the generation of black money through large transactions, after the Budget proposal to scrap the previous threshold of Rs 5 lakh is approved by Parliament

"The Income-tax Act provides for one per cent on cash purchase of goods or services above Rs 2 lakh. The definition of goods also includes and hence one per cent would be applicable on purchased above Rs 2 lakh in cash," an official told PTI.

With this move, the threshold for will be brought at par with that of bullion from April 1.

The Income Tax Department has been levying one per cent on cash purchase of bullion in excess of Rs 2 lakh and in excess of Rs 5 lakh since July 1, 2012.

However, the Budget for 2016-17 had imposed of one per cent on goods and services purchased in cash over Rs 2 lakh.

The Finance Bill 2017 states that current provisions provide for "tax collection at source at the rate of one per cent of sale consideration on cash sale of exceeding Rs 5 lakh. It is proposed to omit the said clause in view of restriction on cash transactions as proposed to be provided".

Presently, Section 206C sub section (1D) of Income Tax Act, 1961, provides for a seller collecting from the buyer one per cent of sale consideration as income tax if the amount paid for bullion exceeds Rs 2 lakh in cash and for if it exceeds Rs 5 lakh in cash.

The same section also provides for one per cent on cash paid in excess of Rs 2 lakh for any goods other then bullion and

With the amendment proposed in the Finance Bill 2017, purchase of over Rs 5 lakh in cash is being omitted from the ambit of but will now be classified as "other goods" and the one per cent levy would be applied if cash consideration is over Rs 2 lakh.

Explaining the reason behind removing on jewellery, the Finance Bill 2017 said that in India the quantum of domestic black money is huge which adversely affects the revenue of the government creating a resource crunch for its various welfare programmes.

"In order to achieve the mission of the government to move towards a less-cash economy to reduce generation and circulation of black money, it is proposed to insert section 269ST in the (Income Tax) Act to provide that no person shall receive an amount of Rs 3 lakh or more in aggregate from a person in a day in respect of a single transaction or in respect of transactions relating to one event or occasion from a person," the Finance Bill states.

These restrictions, however, would not apply to government, any banking company, post office savings bank or co-operative bank.

"It is also proposed to consequentially amend the provisions of section 206C to omit the provision relating to tax collection at source at the rate of one per cent of sale consideration on cash sale of exceeding Rs 5 lakh," it said.

The amendments will take effect from April 1, 2017.