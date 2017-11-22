Cabinet approves 15th Finance Commission, to be in place by 2020

The on Wednesday approved the setting up of the 15th Commission.

"This Commission comes under Article 280 of the Constitution, and under Article 280, the Commission decides the division between the Centre and the state," Union Minister said, while addressing a press briefing here.

"The recommendations of the Commission operate every five years. The previous recommendations were implemented from April 1, 2015 and will go on until March 31, 2020," he added.

Jaitley also said that the 15th Commission would be in place before April 1, 2020 and the chairman and other personnel would also be allotted soon.

The terms of reference for the Commission will be notified in due course of time, the minister added.