Cabinet approves India-Germany pact on healthcare

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval for the signing a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) between India and Germany on cooperation in the field of health. The JDI was signed on June 1, 2017.
The Joint Declaration of Intent will cover the following areas of cooperation:
1) Post-graduate education
2) Training of medical personnel
3) Pharmaceuticals and pharmacoeconomics
4) Health economics.
