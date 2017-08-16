Cabinet approves MoU between India, Sweden on IPR

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared MoU signed between and on intellectual property right (IPR) cooperation, aimed at benefiting entrepreneurs, investors and businesses.



The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved the memorandum of understanding (MoU), an official statement said.



This will enable to exchange experiences in innovation and IP ecosystems."The MoU establishes a wide-ranging and flexible mechanism through which both countries can exchange best practices and work together on training programmes and technical exchanges to raise awareness on IPRs and better protect intellectual property rights," the statement read.The hopes that the MoU signing will further the objective of National IPR Policy, 2016, and sees it as a landmark step towards becoming a major player in global innovation.Exchange of best practices between the two nations will improve protection and awareness about India's various intellectual creations -- which are as diverse as its people -- the statement added.As part of the MoU, a joint coordination committee with members from both sides will be established to exchange best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among the public, businesses and educational institutions of andAmong others, there will be collaboration for training programmes, technical and expertise exchanges, exchange on best practices, experiences and IP knowledge with the industry, universities, research and development organisation and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).There will be "exchange of information and best practices for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyrights and geographical indications, as also the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights".The MoU will also cover cooperation in automation and modernisation projects, new documentation and information system in IP and procedures for management of intellectual property.The official statement said it will also cover exchange of information and best practices on intellectual property law infringements in digital environment, especially copyright issues, besides other activities decided upon by both the parties.