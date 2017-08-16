Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks across cities

The on Wednesday approved a new rail policy for expanding the network across various cities in the country, officials said.



The new policy was approved by the Union chaired by Prime Minister



The policy will talk about standardising norms and developing a procurement mechanism for implementation of the projects. It will also talk about and financing, officials said.At present, projects with a total length of more than 350 km are operational in eight cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, andprojects are also under way in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.