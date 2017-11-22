Cabinet approves proposal to hike salaries of HC, SC judges

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in the salaries, gratuity, allowances, and pensions of the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, as well as those who have retired, an official statement said.
The increase in emoluments will be effective from January 1, 2018, and benefit 31 judges of the Supreme Court (including the Chief Justice of India) and 1,079 judges (including the Chief Justices) of high courts.
About 2,500 retired judges will also be benefited.
"The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the revision in the salaries, gratuity, allowances, pension etc. of the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Courts and retired judges of Supreme Court and High Courts," an official release said.
"Arrears on account of revised salaries, gratuity, pension and family pension will be paid, as one-time lump sum payment," it added.
The cabinet decision follows the implementation of recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission in respect of civil servants.
The approval will entail amendments in the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954.
The government intends to move bills to amend these two acts in the ensuing winter session of parliament.
