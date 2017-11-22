Cabinet approves proposal to hike salaries of HC, SC judges

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in the salaries, gratuity, allowances, and pensions of the judges of the and high courts, as well as those who have retired, an official statement said.

The increase in emoluments will be effective from January 1, 2018, and benefit 31 judges of the (including the Chief Justice of India) and 1,079 judges (including the Chief Justices) of high courts.

About 2,500 retired judges will also be benefited.

"The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the revision in the salaries, gratuity, allowances, pension etc. of the judges of the and the High Courts and retired judges of and High Courts," an official release said.

"Arrears on account of revised salaries, gratuity, pension and family pension will be paid, as one-time lump sum payment," it added.

The cabinet decision follows the implementation of recommendations of the in respect of civil servants.

The approval will entail amendments in the Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954.

The intends to move bills to amend these two acts in the ensuing winter session of parliament.