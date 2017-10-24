Cabinet approves Rs 2.11 lakh-cr public sector banks' capitalisation plan

Inflation has consistently come down since 2014 and it will not cross 4% this year, said DEA Secretary at a press conference on "State of the Economy".

The Cabinet today approved an unprecedented capitalisation plan of Rs 2,11,000 crore for public sector banks', said DFS secretary Rajiv Kumar.Rs 76,000 crore for bank capitalisation will be from budgetary support and markets and Rs 1.35 lakh crore from front-loaded recap bonds

Finance Minister said Indian economy is on strong wicket and there are strong macro- economic fundamentals.

Govt committed to maintain fiscal deficit at 3.2% for current fiscal and will review situation in December: DEA Secretary.

GDP growth slowdown has bottomed out; economy is turning around, says DEA Secretary.

Govt confident of surpassing disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for this fiscal, says DEA Secretary.



83,677-km roads will be built at Rs 6.92 lakh crore over the next 5 years, says finance secretary.

"India has been fastest growing major economy for last 3 years; attempt is to maintain high growth rate," said Jaitley."Current account deficit to be less than 2% this year and foreign exchange reserves have crossed $400 billion," Garg said.