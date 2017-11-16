Cabinet approves Rs 3,320 cr plan to boost judicial infrastructure

The on Thursday approved the continuation of a centrally-sponsored scheme for the development of for the beyond the 12th till March 31, 2020.

The scheme -- with an estimated outlay of Rs 3,320 crore -- for the development of such infrastructure will be implemented in a mission mode through the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms, Law and Justice Minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The scheme, which will continue from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020, will increase the number of and residential accommodation for and also judicial officers of the district and subordinate all over the country.

"This will help in improving the performance of in the country," Prasad said.

He said setting up of an online monitoring system with geo-tagging by the Department of Justice was also approved.

The monitoring mechanism will enable data collection on the progress, completion of and residential units under construction as well as better asset management.