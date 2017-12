The Union Cabinet has approved the Mission (NNM), Finance Minister announced on Friday.

The Cabinet has approved the setting up of the NNM with a three-year budget of Rs 9,046.17 crore commencing from 2017-18, the Press Information Bureau informed.





#Cabinet approves setting up of National Nutrition Mission pic.twitter.com/XxOsmu8Xeh — Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) December 1, 2017 As an apex body, the NNM will monitor, supervise, fix targets, and guide the nutrition-related interventions across ministries.

Further, the NNM will strive to reduce the level of stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia, and low-birth weight babies. It will also create synergy, ensure better monitoring, and issue alerts for timely action.

The NNM will encourage states and Union territories to perform, and guide and supervise them, along with the line ministries, to achieve the targeted goals.