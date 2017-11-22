Cabinet approves signing of customs agreement between India, Philippines

The government on Wednesday approved signing of an agreement between India and the on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.



The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister



The agreement will help in the availability of relevant information for prevention and investigation of customs offences, an official statement said.It added that the pact is expected to facilitate trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between the countries."This agreement shall enter into force after the necessary national and legal requirements have been fulfilled by both the countries," it said.The pact would provide a legal framework for sharing of information and intelligence between the customs authorities of the two countries.The government also said the agreement would help in proper application of customs laws, prevention and investigation of customs offences and facilitation of legitimate trade.The bilateral trade between the countries increased to $1.98 billion in 2016-17 from $1.92 billion in the previous fiscal.