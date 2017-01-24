Cabinet clears Rs 2,254 cr world-class convention centre at Pragati Maidan

A new international convention and exhibition centre will be developed at a cost of Rs 2,254 crore at New Delhi’s iconic Pragati Maidan. International Trade Promotion Organisation, under the Commerce Ministry, will put in Rs 1,200 crore from its reserves into the project. The balance amount of Rs 1,054 crore will be raised by way of long-term loan from banks, financial or external institutions with government guarantee.
|Major milestones
|Time Frame for completion
|Engagement of Architect Consultant by NBCC
|Completed
|Preparation of DPR
|February/March, 2017
|Statutory approvals
|December, 2016 to April, 2017
|Appointment of project executor for IECC project
|May, 2017
|Dismantling of halls and State/Central Ministry Pavilions
|December, 2016 to April, 2017
|Execution of work
|May, 2017 to May, 2019
The first phase of the project will involve demolition of the existing 23 state pavilions and six central ministry pavilions, apart from ITPO’s Hall No. 1 to 6. Together this covers an area of 20,000 square metres and Hall numbers 14, 15 & 18 cover an area of 18,800 square metres.
ITPO has assigned the work to National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) as a Project Management Consultant. ITPO would call for global bidding for selection of project executor(s) for construction of the project.
|Proposed Development
|Built-up Area (sq. m.)
|Phase-I
|Exhibition Space
|1,19,445 (currently 65,000)
|Convention Centre
|31,630 (New)
|Basement Parking
|1,66,130 (New)
|Administrative Block
|8,860 (New)
|Total
|3,26,065
|Future Expansion
|Exhibition Space
|82,480 (additional planned in next phase)
|Basement
|3,775 (Additional planned in next phase)
|Total
|86,255
The first phase of redevelopment is expected to be complete by 2019. The present project proposal consists only of Phase-I and entails a total development of 3,26,065 sq. m. of build up area, including 1,19,445 sq. m. of exhibition space, 31,630 sq. m. of Convention Centre and 1,66,130 sq. m. of basement parking.
The Convention Centre will have a capacity for seating 7,000 persons, five times that of Vigyan Bhawan in a single format, with a plenary hall of at least 3,000 persons and function hall of 4,000 persons.
Besides, a basement parking and underground road will also be developed to overcome traffic snarls, said Teotia.
Access to the Convention Centre will be direct through subway from Mathura Road to Ring Road across Pragati Maidan, with direct entry to basement parking.
