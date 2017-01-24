Cabinet clears Rs 2,254 cr world-class convention centre at Pragati Maidan

ITPO to put in Rs 1,200 cr, rest to be financed by loans; first phase to be completed by 2019

A new international convention and exhibition centre will be developed at a cost of Rs 2,254 crore at New Delhi’s iconic Pragati Maidan. International Trade Promotion Organisation, under the Commerce Ministry, will put in Rs 1,200 crore from its reserves into the project. The balance amount of Rs 1,054 crore will be raised by way of long-term loan from banks, financial or external institutions with government guarantee.





Major milestones Time Frame for completion Engagement of Architect Consultant by NBCC Completed Preparation of DPR February/March, 2017 Statutory approvals December, 2016 to April, 2017 Appointment of project executor for IECC project May, 2017 Dismantling of halls and State/Central Ministry Pavilions December, 2016 to April, 2017 Execution of work May, 2017 to May, 2019

Proposed Development Built-up Area (sq. m.) Phase-I Exhibition Space 1,19,445 (currently 65,000) Convention Centre 31,630 (New) Basement Parking 1,66,130 (New) Administrative Block 8,860 (New) Total 3,26,065 Future Expansion Exhibition Space 82,480 (additional planned in next phase) Basement 3,775 (Additional planned in next phase) Total 86,255

Jyoti Mukul

The Union Cabinet has today approved the first phase of redevelopment. The need for a conventional centre was felt because of India’s growing international profile and increasing presence at summits and ministerial, said commerce secretary Rita Teotia.The first phase of the project will involve demolition of the existing 23 state pavilions and six central ministry pavilions, apart from ITPO’s Hall No. 1 to 6. Together this covers an area of 20,000 square metres and Hall numbers 14, 15 & 18 cover an area of 18,800 square metres.has assigned the work to National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) as a Project Management Consultant. would call for global bidding for selection of project executor(s) for construction of the project.The first phase of redevelopment is expected to be complete by 2019. The present project proposal consists only of Phase-I and entails a total development of 3,26,065 sq. m. of build up area, including 1,19,445 sq. m. of exhibition space, 31,630 sq. m. of and 1,66,130 sq. m. of basement parking.The will have a capacity for seating 7,000 persons, five times that of in a single format, with a plenary hall of at least 3,000 persons and function hall of 4,000 persons.Besides, a basement parking and underground road will also be developed to overcome traffic snarls, said Teotia.Access to the will be direct through subway from Mathura Road to Ring Road across Pragati Maidan, with direct entry to basement parking.