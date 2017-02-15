Cabinet may award 31 oil blocks to 22 companies

The Union is likely to award around 31 oil and gas blocks to 22 companies soon, out of the total 46 contract areas that were put on offer on the discovered small and marginal field (DSF) auction.

Those blocks that will not be cleared for award are likely to be put on offer during the second round of DSF. The ministry of petroleum and natural gas had moved a note for award of 31 blocks. Out of the 22 companies shortlisted, about 15 are new entrants to the oil and gas sector.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), an arm of the petroleum and natural gas ministry, conducted the bidding and shortlisted the companies for award of contracts. After the clearance, the companies would be signing contracts with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd that were the original licensee of these blocks.

During the rounds that happened in November, about 42 companies took part and out of that 37 were private companies. Forty six blocks got a total 134 e-bids. These areas have an estimated reserves of 88 million tonnes of oil equivalent, which if produced can cut down India's oil import bill by Rs 3,500 crore annually.

The new companies that participated in the bidding rounds included Dilip Shanghvi’s Sun Petrochemicals, Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group, Megha Engineering, Ramayana Ispat, Gem Laboratories, Quippo, Oilmax Energy, Duggar Fiber, Nippon Power, Invenire Energy, Gopalka Savings, BDN Enterprises, Mahindra Infrastructure, Akhil Teja Natural Resources and Worldwide Oilfield.

Among the established players are state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Anil Agarwal-led Cairn India Ltd, Oil India, GAIL India, Bharat Petro Resources Ltd, Adani Welspun Exploration and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company.

“This time, the bidding criteria and the process has been extremely smooth for players, which resulted in a lot of start-ups entering the fray. For the first time in oil industry we are participating in an online bidding process, which was efficiently conducted by the with the help of MSTC,” said P Elango, managing director of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company.

He added the revenue sharing bidding model had only three parameters — number of wells to be drilled, amount to be shared at lower revenue point and higher revenue point.

Though the government has conducted road-shows in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Singapore and UAE, only five overseas players participated in the bidding process. While all the 26 onland contract areas received e-bids, only eight out of 20 offshore contract areas have received e-bids.