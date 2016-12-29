Cabinet okays sale of two pharma PSUs, closure of two others

The government will explore the option of strategic sale in Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (BCPL), India’s first pharma company, and Hindustan Antibiotics after selling their surplus land. It will close down two other ailing pharma firms – Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals (IDPL) and Rajasthan Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (RDPL).

The on Wednesday cleared these decisions. and are among the public-sector units (PSUs) that has identified for sale of government’s majority stake to private companies, in a bid to bring in greater efficiency and professionalism in their functioning.

The “approved the sale of surplus land of HAL, IDPL, and BCPL, as would be required, to meet their outstanding liabilities,” an official statement stated. “After meeting the liabilities, steps will be taken to close and RDPL. The option of strategic sale will be explored for and BCPL. The Department of Pharmaceuticals will take time-bound follow-up action.” In September, the had cleared strategic sale of Bharat Pumps & Compressors.



In October, the gave in-principle approval to strategic sale and disinvestment in the public-sector units as recommended by the Aayog. Candidates for strategic sales and disinvestment will be decided on a case-by-case basis. The government has budgeted Rs 20,500 crore from strategic sale this financial year. Nothing has been realised so far. Although it had targeted to raise Rs 28,500 crore from strategic sales in the last financial year, it could not raise any money.



The previous strategic sale had happened 12 years ago when Jessop & Company was privatised in 2003-04 under the government. Proceeds from the sale of land of these four companies, would be done through open tender, will go towards meeting liabilities of the companies, including paying for voluntary retirement scheme for employees.