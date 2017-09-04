JUST IN
Modi shuffles Cabinet: Sitharaman new defence minister; Goyal gets railways
Cabinet rejig: Scope for 6 more entries; JD(U), AIADMK may get berth later

There are speculations that nominees from the JD(U) and AIADMK could be inducted later

Cabinet reshuffle 2017
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose with some of the new members of the Union Cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi still has scope for inducting six more ministers in his council of ministers, whose current strength is still lower than the constitutional limit of 15 per cent of the total strength of Lok Sabha.

Currently, there are 75 members in the Modi ministry - 27 cabinet ministers, 11 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 37 are Ministers of State, which is still short of the maximum number of 81.
 

There are speculations that nominees from the JD(U) and AIADMK could be inducted in the ministry later.
