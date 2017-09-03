First, Narendra Modi ran an election campaign that was modelled on the American presidential one. Then, after becoming prime minister, he started running the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) like the White House. And now, with his first major reshuffle of his council of ministers in three and a half years, he has decided to appoint his ministers in the American style. He has inducted former bureaucrats who have little or nothing to with politics. Some of them may have politicked, but they have not been politicians. Of course, this is not the first time this has happened. ...
Cabinet reshuffle: Too late to make a difference
The ministerial reshuffle takes the hybridisation of our system of governance one step further
T C A Srinivasa Raghavan Last Updated at September 3, 2017 12:46 IST
