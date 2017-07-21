CAG raps railways for neglecting health and hygiene of passengers

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in two reports, has been critical of the Indian Railways for the manner in which it has handled its projects and also for its shoddy treatment of passengers, to the point of neglecting and

for awarded between 2013-14 and 2015-16 were, on average, delayed by nearly three years, leading to a cost overrun of Rs 638 crore, says a report.

The auditor recommended that identifying an executing agency and its field formations be expedited. For preparing the Detailed Project Report, the designated agency should be given a fixed timeline of about three months for completing the work.

In a separate report, the statutory auditor for the government said the food served by the Indian Railways was sub-standard and the stations lacked cleanliness and

The said unpurified water from taps was used in preparing beverages; waste bins were not found covered, not emptied regularly, and not washed; food was not covered to protect them from flies, insects and dust; rats and cockroaches were found in trains, etc.

It also said frequent changes in the catering policy of the Railways created uncertainty in managing catering services.

“It was seen that and cleanliness in respect of the food served was not ensured by the railways on stations and in trains,” the report said.

During a joint inspection of the CAG team and the Railways at select 74 stations and 80 trains, the audit noticed that cleanliness and were not being maintained at catering units at stations and in trains.

The audit observed certain deficiencies in respect of the quality of food served. Articles unsuitable for human consumption, including recycled food; and packaged and bottled items that were past the sell-by date were being offered.

Only 16 base kitchens had been set up on railway premises to monitor and control the quality and of food served in trains.

One hundred and fifteen base kitchens are located outside the railway premises and are do not undergo quality checks.

In respect of 128 trains of seven Zonal Railways, meals are picked up from outside base kitchens.

The CAG recommended the Railways facilitate a transfer of catering units, including base kitchens, to IRCTC ( Catering and Tourism Corporation) by ensuring that the obligations on the part of the Zonal Railways were fulfilled and the accountability of the Zonal Railways to adhere to the new Catering Policy of 2017 was demarcated.

It directed the Railways to ensure effective checks and controls to stop unfair practices such as overcharging, serving below-quality food, selling prohibited food items on stations and in trains, not showing the price card, and not issuing receipts for food sold by the catering service providers.