CAIT asks govt to include 20-carat gold in hallmark standards

Traders' body CAIT on Sunday urged Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to include 20-carat gold having a purity of 83.33 per cent in international hallmark standards for gold jewellery.
In a letter to the Consumer Affairs Minister sent on Sunday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) argued that the move will enable the jewellers to make light jewellery at reasonable prices for consumers.
The Centre has agreed to 14, 18 and 22 carat quality of gold as hallmark standards, which are international standards and the government is about to enforce these in the country, CAIT said.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal called upon Paswan to include one new standard of 20-carat having a purity of 83.3 percent in hallmark standards.
"On one side it will be easily reachable commodity for the common man on the other side it will enhance the creditability and trust between traders and consumers," he said.
