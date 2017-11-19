CAIT asks govt to include 20-carat gold in hallmark standards

Traders' body on Sunday urged Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to include 20-carat having a purity of 83.33 per cent in international for



In a letter to the Consumer Affairs Minister sent on Sunday, the Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) argued that the move will enable the jewellers to make light at reasonable prices for consumers.



The Centre has agreed to 14, 18 and 22 carat quality of as hallmark standards, which are international standards and the government is about to enforce these in the country, said.Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal called upon Paswan to include one new standard of 20-carat having a purity of 83.3 percent in"On one side it will be easily reachable commodity for the common man on the other side it will enhance the creditability and trust between traders and consumers," he said.