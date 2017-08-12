Can Modi, Jaitley even see threat of economic slowdown, asks Chidambaram

Former Minister P. on Saturday said the economic slowdown is real as stated by the government's Chief Economic Advisor Subramanian and asked whether Prime Minister and Minister believed him.

"Economic slowdown is real. CEA says so. Will PM and FM believe him," asked in a tweet.

"The CEA speaks truth to power cautiously. Don't shoot the messenger," he added.

was reacting to the Economic Survey-II 2016-17 which predicts that the economy may not be able to clock the growth rate of 7.5 per cent targeted in the pre-budget survey and that it was facing deflationary pressures.