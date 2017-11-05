Can supplier adjust deposited CGST and SGST with IGST?

I had undertaken an interstate transaction on which I understand integrated goods and services tax (IGST) should be applied. However, at the time of the transaction, I inadvertently considered it as an intrastate transaction and deposited central GST and state GST instead. Can I adjust the deposited CGST and SGST with the IGST? There is no provision allowing a person to adjust CGST and SGST deposited inadvertently against a transaction actually liable to IGST. However, there is a provision under GST law that allows a supplier to claim a refund of central tax and state tax paid on ...