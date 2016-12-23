Can we blindly trust them? Small retailers are feeling the e-wallet pinch

Lack of good network connectivity is the single biggest problem that e-wallet users are facing

In their haste to find alternate payment gateways in the post-demonetisation era, Delhi’s smaller retailers are realising that going digital isn’t going to be the smooth ride they’d expected. “Initially, when I started using an e-wallet, I expected it to improve my sales, which had flagged considerably after notebandi,” says Ghanshyam, a fruit juice vendor in Dwarka. “But that didn’t happen. My sales continue to be affected by the cash crunch in the market, perhaps because many of my regular customers don’t own smartphones – without ...

Geetanjali Krishna