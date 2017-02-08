Capacity crisis at airports could put brakes on traffic growth: Experts

Delays in development and capacity expansion at existing airports will choke growth, aviation industry executives and sector experts have warned.

Domestic traffic is growing at over 20% and airlines have ordered over 600 planes to take advantage of the high growth. But concerns are being raised about capacity saturation and a lack of vision at airports.

"There is no vision. The way the aircraft are being ordered, I do not know where the planes will be parked," said Rajeev Jain, chief executive officer of Mumbai International Limited.

Mumbai itself is facing slot constraints and Navi Mumbai is expected to take 4-5 years for completion.

"Based on the projected growth rates most of the 40 largest airports in the country will exceed their design capacities within the next decade. However it is a serious concern that there is no long term vision for India's capacity requirements. There will be unthinkable economic ramifications if air connectivity to India's centres of commerce, industry and tourism is choked off due to airports being saturated," industry consultancy CAPA said in its outlook.