Card charges at motor fuel outlets to be met through price hikes: Analysts

The past fortnight saw uncertainty over who bears the cost of card transactions at fuel retailing outlets for motor vehicles. With the government directive for banks and oil marketing companies (OMCs) to decide among themselves, analysts do not see the merchant discount rate (MDR) as a great concern for the latter. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation expect the charge to be nominal enough to be recovered through price increases in the next few months. Private fuel retailers Essar and Reliance would take a bigger ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?