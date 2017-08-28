CARE Ratings sees agri output boosting GDP growth to 6.5% in June quarter

Domestic agency expects an acceleration in the June quarter to 6.5 per cent over the last year, up from the 6.1 per cent in the preceding quarter.



"We expect first quarter at 6.5 per cent at 2011-12 constant prices. This growth is contingent on realisation of gross value added (GVA) growth of 6.3 per cent," it said in a note today.



The city-based agency joins a host of other analysts who are estimating for a similar surge in growth, after went down to 6.1 per cent for the March quarter of the last financial year due to the note ban.The government will be releasing its official figures on on Wednesday.Agriculture is expected to grow at 3.5-4 per cent during the reporting quarter, largely due to residual output of the Rabi or the winter crop harvest, it said.The value addition in manufacturing will come between 4.5 and 5 per cent, it said, adding the is at a positive 1.25 per cent for the same period.Electricity growth will be 7 per cent, while mining will be up to 3 per cent, it said, adding the fastest growing segment will be public administration and defence which is expected to grow 12 per cent majorly due to front-loading of spending by the government wherein 80 per cent of the budgeted fiscal space has already been exhausted.Construction segment is projected to grow at 6 per cent on a basis following the push by government in terms of increased spending on infrastructure, it said.Growth of trade, hotels and transport will be around 7 per cent with prospective GST impacting services to a limited extent, it said.The real estate sector is "sluggish" due to the introduction of a regulatory machinery, it said, estimating the segment to report a growth of 6.5 per cent during the quarter.