Carmakers hit as RTO red flags cabs without speed governor

Last year, taxis and cab aggregators accounted for 9% of total car sales

Carmakers’ sales to fleet owners and cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber have come to a halt in top markets like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The road transport offices (RTOs) in these and some other cities have stopped registering taxis without the speed governor following a notification by the Union road transport ministry early this month. The notification mandates taxis to have the speed governor, which restricts speed to 80 km per hour and helps in controlling fatalities arising out of crash accidents. Of the three million passenger vehicles sold in the ...

Ajay Modi